Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has arrived in Abu Dhabi to begin in a new chapter in his career with Al Jazira.

The 32-year-old, who left the Gunners at the end of last season after eight years at the Premier League club, took part at the Olympic Games for a second time in Paris, with the Egyptian falling just short of a medal after losing 6-0 to Morocco in the bronze play-off match.

Elneny had been released by Arsenal in May after the London-based outfit fell just two points short of Manchester City in the 23/24 Premier League. While Elneny’s appearances were limited in that campaign, the Egyptian international made a total of 161 appearances during his stint at The Emirates.

“Gooners, I’m here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” Elneny said in a video posted on X back in May.

“The love, the support and the kindness. I’m really going to miss you so much and you’ll be in my heart forever.”

Elneny becomes the fourth player to join the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ this summer, following the signings of Ravil Tagir, Mohamed Atiq, and Vitor Vargas.