The old adage that it's not over till it's over is worth repeating at the European Championship in Germany which has seen six goals scored in injury-time at the end of matches, including several crucial strikes as teams show late ambition.

That is already one more injury-time goal than was scored in the entirety of the Euro 2020 tournament, three fewer than 2016 but double the number from 2012, albeit the latter featured fewer games.

All six goals have been scored by substitutes, starting when Emre Can added a 93rd minute fifth for Germany as they crushed Scotland in the tournament opener, before Switzerland netted late through Breel Embolo in their 3-1 success over Hungary.

Substitute Klaus Gjasula scored a dramatic 95th minute equaliser for Albania in their 2-2 draw with Croatia, having earlier netted an own goal to put their opponents 2-1 up.

After his goal at the right end he picked up a yellow card for pulling back Luka Modric in an eventful evening for a player only introduced into the match after 73 minutes.

"The game was crazy," Albania manager Sylvinho said. "The pace of the game was difficult for him (Gjasula) but at the end, it was a present for everyone that he scored. I am going to remember this game for the rest of my life." Kerem Akturkoglu's breakaway strike for Turkey in the 97th minute of their seesaw 3-1 success over Georgia, arguably the game of the tournament to date, was followed hours later by a 92nd minute winner from Francisco Conceicao that earned Portugal a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic.

"He has a scent for danger inside the area and he showed it," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said of 21-year-old Conceicao. "For a coach, seeing him come off the bench and show what he showed is very important." Luka Jovic scored in the 95th minute for Serbia as they earned what could be a vital point against Slovenia on Thursday.

"Serbs do not die so easily," coach Dragan Stojkovic told reporters. "We do not give up and nor will we. We believe all the way to the end and the reward came for believing.