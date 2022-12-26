Newcastle flying

Meanwhile, Newcastle cruised past Leicester to claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table. Chris Wood smashed in the opener from the penalty spot before Miguel Almiron glided past the Leicester defence to tuck away the second. Joelinton headed the third from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Adam Lallana scored against his former club as Brighton dealt Southampton boss Nathan Jones a 3-1 defeat in his first match in charge. They were 2-0 down at half time after an own goal by Romain Perraud and then Solly March then added a third for the Seagulls in the second 45. The Saints pulled one back from James Ward-Prowse after Sanchez saw his penalty saved.

Bobby de Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic inspired Fulham to a 3-0 win over nine-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Marco Silva’s side were helped by Palace’s indiscipline as both Tyrick Mitchell and then James Tomkins were given their marching orders for bad fouls. Fulham will now have an eye on Europe as they sit in eighth place, just two points off the top six.

Everton lose

Finally at Goodison Park in an early relegation battle Wolves stunned Everton by grabbing an injury time winner. The Toffees had taken the lead in the first half thanks to Yerry Mina’s header only for Daniel Podence to level soon after. But then in the 95th minute Rayan Ait-Nouri smashed home to snatch all three points meaning Julen Lopetegui’s debut as coach ended in victory.