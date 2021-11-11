Dubai: Following the sacking of Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager last week, the English Premier League club are making a move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
It is believed that the former Liverpool star could be unveiled at Villa Park as the new coach in the next 48 hours.
Villa have the current international break to make their move for the 41-year-old and it is believed he is keen to take up the role and could be in charge of the team before their next match on 20 November against Brighton.
Five defeats
Smith was sacked following a run of five consecutive defeats and it is thought that the arrival of Gerrard can spark the team to life.
Gerrard has revitalised Rangers and won the Scottish title in 2021 and many tip him to eventually take charge of Liverpool. A move to Villa will be a stepping stone for his return to Anfield in the future.