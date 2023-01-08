Four Seasons Hotel

According to the Daily Mail, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will stay in Kingdom Tower - one of the tallest buildings in the country - after arriving in the Middle East during the first few months of his time with his new club.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al Nassr but was at a VIP box at the Mrsool Stadium to watch them beat Al Ta’ee 2-0 on Friday.

The former Manchester United star will live with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and five children in the tower which is also home to the Four Seasons Hotel while searching for a more permanent place to live.

He will stay in the Four Season hotel's Kingdom Suite which stretches two floors. It will cost $300,000 a month.

It is believed he has been booked into the giant the Kingdom Suite which comprises two floors and 17 rooms. The suite is so exclusive that the cost is not even listed on the hotel’s website. The suite boasts unparalleled views of Riyadh and spans the 48th and 50th floors of the hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room.

No selfies

The five-star hotel will also offer Ronaldo the best of dishes from China, Japan, India and the Middle East, with the freshest ingredients to order. The hotel is situated within a mall which houses luxury shops, such as Louis Vuitton. Also on the premises are tennis courts, massage treatments and a spa, which contains a sauna and steam room

Staff have reportedly been asked not to request selfies with Ronaldo, though he has been accommodating towards guests.