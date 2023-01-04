Dubai: Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal has reportedly reached a deal with Lionel Messi, one of the best football players of his generation and is frequently considered as the world’s best, to join its team in the near future, many social media accounts reported quoting an Italian newspaper.

Al Hilal club has even put Messi’s shirts on sale in their club shop soon after Cristiano Ronaldo joined their rivals, Al Nassr.

According to the Italian newspaper “CalcioMercato”, Al Hilal club has reached a deal with Messi to join its team in the near future in exchange of a huge contract that will be the highest in history.

The same paper has previously said that Al Hilal will do anything to convince Lionel Messi to join its ranks, the biggest rival of Al Nassr club in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Saad bin Tafela Al Ajmi, Former Minister of Information in Kuwait, said that Al Hilal is seriously considering contracting with Messi to join its team after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr club.

Growing rumours

“By contracting with Messi, the Saudi league will be the focus of attention of football fans in the world,” the ex-minister said.

Over the past period, growing rumors have spread like wild fire on social media about Messi’s joining of Al Hilal club. No official statement has been made by either Messi or Al Hilal club about the possible transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said that he does not know if Lionel Messi will continue at the club next season. Messi, 35, becomes a free agent next summer and has not signed a new contract with PSG.

The French giants have reportedly offered the Argentina superstar a contract renewal until June 2024 while he has also been linked with a move to MLS with Inter Miami.