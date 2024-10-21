Manchester City first team star Oscar Bobb and club Legend Nedum Onuoha have praised the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League, speaking about the importance of competitive sport for young players in their football and personal development.

The 21-year-old Norwegian international was at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League on Sunday along with Onuoha to see first-hand the impact the league is having on the Abu Dhabi football landscape since its launch last season.

The two are in Abu Dhabi as part of the club’s 4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour - which has once again brought the Premier League trophy to the UAE for fans to savour and get up close with one of the biggest prizes in football. The FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield were also on display.

As well as the quality on display on the pitch, both noted how much fun the players were having in a positive and friendly environment.

Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb said: “Seeing so many players with happy, smiling faces at the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League was fantastic. What they have here is very special and will certainly help development not only as players but as young people too. You could see how much the players were enjoying being here, and that’s inspiring.

“Competitive football from a young age was so important to me as a player, but also helped me develop other skills such as teamwork, leadership, and problem solving that are so important in life.”

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi League is a month into its second season. Each week 189 teams – from under-7 to under-18 age groups - play at Zayed Sports City. 2,500 boys and girls participate in Abu Dhabi’s league of choice, where every detail, from the quality of pitches to the very best in medical provision and safeguarding, is meticulously considered to give the best experience to the young players.

Nedum Onuoha watches a Man City Abu Dhabi League match Image Credit: Supplied

Onuoha added: “I have been fortunate enough to see the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League and its players up close and you can only be impressed with what you see. The organisation of the matches was flawless, and all the players showed an excellent level of ability - this will all have a massive impact on their overall development. What I really loved was the atmosphere - everything had such a fun and friendly feel to it - and that is crucial to ensuring the players are getting the most out of this wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to visit again and see how the League has developed even further.”

Simon Hewitt Head of Football Operations MENA said: “The Manchester City Abu Dhabi League is an extension of our commitment to developing youth football in Abu Dhabi. When we established the League we wanted to offer the opportunity to players from across the Emirate to play competitive football in a professional environment, but with a focus on enjoyment. We have come a long way in just one season, and are now looking forward to constantly evolving and improving the League year on year.”

Manchester City FC and City Football Group have long been dedicated to developing youth football in the UAE.

City Football Schools, and its 55-strong coaching team, now operates in ten locations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ajman with boys and girls from 3-18 years old, of all abilities, given the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun, positive, and safe environment.