Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his men were focused on the challenge of South Africa rather than their missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Monday’s first Test in Mirpur.

The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixtures in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled the autocratic premier.

The series carry points towards the World Test Championship (WTC), with the final in England next year. South Africa currently are sixth in the standings with Bangladesh seventh.

Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said that he wanted to play one last red-ball series at home.

But the 37-year-old is also an ex-lawmaker in a government ousted by a revolution, and his links to Bangladesh’s former premier has made him a target of public anger.

“It will only be a waste of time if we think too much about this, since we cannot control it,” Najmul told reporters Sunday, on the eve of the match at Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka.

“These two Tests are very important to us ... Players are preparing and focusing on cricket only.”

Sheikh Hasina fled by helicopter to India on August 5 as crowds stormed her palace in Dhaka. More than 700 people were killed in the unrest, according to Bangladesh’s health ministry.

Bangladesh start the series with a stand in-coach, Phil Simmons, after Chandika Hathurusingha was suspended on Tuesday for alleged misconduct, charges he denies.

'Great coach'

Najmul said the former West Indies all-rounder was a “great coach” but accepted it would take time for the new system to settle in.

“He is trying to understand the environment inside the dressing room,” Najmul said.

“But he is new and we also don’t know him well. I hope in the next few matches we can adjust.”

The second Test will be played in the port city of Chittagong, also called Chattogram, beginning October 29.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad