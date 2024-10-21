Just eight games into the 2024/25 season, the Gunners have already been reduced to ten men on three separate occasions.

The most recent incident occurred on Saturday against Bournemouth, when William Saliba was sent off after just 30 minutes for a last-man foul on Evanilson. Arsenal went on to lose 2-0, marking the third time this season they've dropped points following a dismissal.

On the two previous occasions when Arsenal were down to ten men, Mikel Arteta's side managed to secure a point against Manchester City and Brighton. There was no such rescue against Bournemouth, who punished a sluggish Arsenal side for their early dismissal.

"We’ve kicked ourselves in the foot three times in eight games and we got away with it at home to Brighton and away at Manchester City,” said Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who was sent off against Brighton earlier this season.

“Bournemouth kept probing and made it 2-0. I’m proud of the players for fighting, even with 10 men, but the naivety, we need to stop making mistakes because you want 11 players for 90 minutes and that’s what wins you football matches.

"With 10 men we showed a lot of character and personality to stay in the game. The big chance was Martinelli’s and the keeper read it and made a great save and one minute later, normally a routine we are so strong at, has done us."

While Rice himself contributed to the issue with his sending off against Brighton, he's right—Arsenal are their own worst enemy.

The defeat at Vitality Stadium ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season and allowed Manchester City and Liverpool to open a gap at the top of the table. Liverpool now sit four points clear at the summit, with City three points ahead in second.

In addition to losing ground in the title race, Arsenal will be without Saliba for their crucial clash against Liverpool at the Emirates. The French defender played every Premier League game last season and has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel in defence.

Saliba's influence was clear in the 2022/23 season when he helped Arsenal keep 12 clean sheets in their first 27 games. After his injury, Arsenal managed just two clean sheets from the remaining 11 matches, which ultimately derailed their title hopes.

With Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in fine form, Saliba's absence for this top-of-the-table clash will be a major blow. A loss could see Arsenal fall seven points behind the Reds.

Looking further ahead, histyr doesnt read kindly for

It’s been almost a decade since a team last won the Premier League with as many red cards as Arsenal currently have. Leicester City managed it in 2016, but their three red cards were spread across the entire season - Arsenal have three in just eight games.

In contrast, Manchester City had no more than two red cards in each of their last four title-winning seasons, while Liverpool received only one during their 2019/20 triumph.

The worrying thing is that this isn’t just a recent issue for Arsenal. Since Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019, no Premier League team has received more red cards. Arsenal have 18 in that time, five more than any other team.