London: Virgil van Dijk said he is in “discussions with the right people” over his Liverpool future as the club captain moves into the final months of his contract.

The Dutchman is one of a number of high-profile players at Anfield whose deals expire at the end of the season, with uncertainty also surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As it stands, the trio will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with overseas clubs from January, but Van Dijk said he is in talks over extending his stay at Anfield.

“What the future brings I have no idea at the moment ... discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys (the media) will know it as well,” he said.

“But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

Clean sheets

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2018, turned 33 in July but remains an integral part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in eight Premier League games so far this season.

Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea meant Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after reigning champions Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Wolves earlier in the day.

With seven wins from eight in the league, new manager Arne Slot has made an impressive start to life at Anfield.

City and Arsenal were seen as the leading contenders for the title before the season started but the early signs are that Liverpool will be in the mix.

“Everyone can have their opinion but I know, like I think a lot of people know, opinions can change every three days now in terms of (people saying) someone can win the league and someone can’t,” Van Dijk said.

“I think there is no point listening to any of that. I don’t do that.