Dubai: It’s time for more potential upsets as the League Cup fourth round takes center stage with several all-Premier League clashes to look forward to.
Tomorrow (Tuesday 26th) Arsenal face Leeds United at Elland Road and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will likely make wholesale changes to his team.
Left-back Kieran Tierney may not be risked while strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also may not feature. In could come Nuno Tavares, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli while Bernd Leno is expected to replace Aaron Ramsdale in goal.
Plenty of changes
Meanwhile, table-toppers Chelsea will host Southampton with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also set to make plenty of changes for the match.
They have already lost strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to injury and will not want to risk more star players tomorrow. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to replace Mendy in goal, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen should return in defence as Ben Chilwell sits out. In midfield Ruben Loftus-Cheek should get a start along with Saul Niguez.
On Wednesday, West Ham host the cup holders Man City, Leicester City meet Brighton and Burnley play Tottenham while Preston North End will be hoping for a giant-killing act when they entertain high-flying Liverpool who dismantled Man Utd 5-0 in their last outing.
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Chelsea vs Southampton
Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland
Wednesday
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City vs Brighton
Preston North End vs Liverpool
Stoke City vs Brentford
West Ham vs Manchester City