Two-year contract

However, he left the club in 2021 due to financial reasons and joined Paris Saint Germain on a two-year contract, which expires this summer.

Messi has been linked with several clubs including Inter Milan and even Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and but Yuste expressed his admiration for the player and his family, stating that “Leo and his family know the affection I have for them.”

Messi had agreed to a new deal with Barcelona two years ago, which involved reduced wages but was dependent on the club selling players due to new financial regulations. Unfortunately, the club was unable to meet this condition in time, leading to Messi’s departure.

Yuste, who was involved in the negotiations that ultimately failed to keep Messi at the club, expressed his regret at the outcome. “I’ve always had this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club,” he said. “Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

Champions League

During his time at Barcelona, Messi achieved tremendous success, winning four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles, as well as six Ballons d’Or. He recently celebrated scoring his 100th international goal and his 800th career strike, cementing his place as one of the greatest footballers of all time.