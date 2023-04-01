Dubai: According to Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste, the club is currently in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return to the Nou Camp.
The 35-year-old Argentina forward is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with an impressive record of 672 goals in 778 games.
Two-year contract
However, he left the club in 2021 due to financial reasons and joined Paris Saint Germain on a two-year contract, which expires this summer.
Messi has been linked with several clubs including Inter Milan and even Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and but Yuste expressed his admiration for the player and his family, stating that “Leo and his family know the affection I have for them.”
Messi had agreed to a new deal with Barcelona two years ago, which involved reduced wages but was dependent on the club selling players due to new financial regulations. Unfortunately, the club was unable to meet this condition in time, leading to Messi’s departure.
Yuste, who was involved in the negotiations that ultimately failed to keep Messi at the club, expressed his regret at the outcome. “I’ve always had this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club,” he said. “Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”
Champions League
During his time at Barcelona, Messi achieved tremendous success, winning four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles, as well as six Ballons d’Or. He recently celebrated scoring his 100th international goal and his 800th career strike, cementing his place as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
While Messi’s current contract with PSG expires soon, it remains to be seen if he will return to Barcelona. However, Yuste’s comments suggest that the club is keen on reuniting with their former star player. Messi’s future remains uncertain, and football fans worldwide eagerly await news of his next move.