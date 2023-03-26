Follow Ronaldo

According to a report by Spanish paper Marca, PSG is eager to convince some of its players to follow Ronaldo’s lead and join a Saudi Arabian team in the transfer window. The report states that the Ligue 1 champions are looking to part ways with the high-profile trio with Ramos already believed to be in negotiations for a potential move to Al Nassr.

It has also been reported that Al Nassr’s rivals, Al Hilal, are interested in signing Messi. If they fail to lure the Argentine to Saudi Arabia, they may make a move for Neymar, who, while not keen on leaving PSG, is reportedly open to considering offers.

The potential moves come as PSG looks to shake up its squad following another disappointing Champions League campaign. The team was knocked out in the last 16 by Bayern Munich, and while they currently sit atop the Ligue 1 standings, it has been another disappointing season.

Start fresh

By encouraging several players to move on, PSG is signaling its willingness to rebuild and start fresh. While losing players of the caliber of Messi and Neymar would be a blow to any team, PSG has shown in the past that it has the financial resources to make big moves in the transfer market.