London: Arsenal chased Manchester City all the way to the finishing line but for the second successive Premier League season had to make do with the runners-up spot despite a 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday.

Fans arrived at a sun-drenched Emirates Stadium full of hope, if not expectation, that they could become the first team in the Premier League era to grab the title on the final day having not started it as leaders.

Mikel Arteta’s side began the day needing a win and for Manchester City to fail to beat West Ham United if they were to win their first title for 20 years — a scenario that always looked unlikely.

And so it proved as City duly beat West Ham 3-1 to earn an unprecedented fourth successive title.

“I think we’re all a little bit disappointed,” Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard said on the pitch at the end.

“We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team the fans. I’m so proud of the progress we are making.” Despite the crushing disappointment of falling short, Arsenal can console themselves with pushing a superb City side to the final day of an absorbing title race, losing out by two points.

All hope looked lost when Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free kick put Everton in front after 40 minutes while City were already two goals to the good 300km up north.

But Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled for Arsenal before halftime at around the same time that West Ham halved the deficit at City — a goal met with a surge of noise around the stadium.