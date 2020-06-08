Floyd Mayweather, regarded the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, has taken a dig at UFC fighter Conor McGregor who announced his shock retirement from the sport on Sunday.
American pugilist Mayweather slated McGregor’s decision to end his career — his third such ‘retirement’ in recent years after backtracking to return to the Octagon twice before — and warned him that if he ever decides to come back once again, he will be waiting to ‘punish him’.
Mayweather defeated McGregor in a money-spinning exhibition boxing match in 2017.
McGregor uploaded a photo of a cake on his Instagram account and it had a message engraved which read: “Happy retirement daddy”.
“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”