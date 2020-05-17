1 of 7
Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC's Fight Night main event Saturday, ending what was an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter known as The Big Ticket.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 7
Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of UFC's Fight Night main event Saturday, ending what was an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter known as The Big Ticket.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
It appeared he would notch his 14th career knockout when he dropped Overeem in the opening round. But the veteran regrouped on the eve of his 41st birthday and dominated the rest of the way. Overeem (46-18) sent Harris to the mat for the final time with an unblocked combination early in the second.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 7
Harris never recovered, and the referee called it after a bevy of unanswered shots to the head. Overeem shared a moment with Harris on the mat. Harris thanked the UFC, his team and his community while fighting back tears. "I'm sorry I didn't get the W for you tonight," Harris said. "You've been like my family through everything, and I'm so grateful. Y'all at home watching, I'm sorry. I'll be back better, I promise you. You haven't seen the last of The Big Ticket. I'm going to go home, recover. I'm going to heal emotionally and physically, and I promise you I'll be better.''
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 7
Harris and Overeem served as the main event for the UFC's third show in Jacksonville in eight days, all part of the series' return following an eight-week hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC will take the next two weeks off before fighting May 30. It hopes to return to Las Vegas, but first needs clearance from the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 7
Claudia Gadelha (18-4) held off Angela Hill (12-8) in the strawweight division and won a split decision.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
Hill controlled the pace, making it more of a sparring bout than a grappling game, but Gadelha got the nod on two of the three scorecards.
Image Credit: AFP