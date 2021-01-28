Hasibullah Ahmadi, the young Dubai-based Afghani feathweight, has been unbeaten in 10 fights so far. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: After the UFC Fight Island series in Abu Dhabi, its the turn of Dubai to showcase it’s emerging boxing talent when D4G Promotions, in association with Round 10 Boxing Club and MTK Global, host the spectacular Dubai Fight Series from February to April.

Each card, which will be held at Caesars Palace Bluewaters, will feature some of the very best fighters from around the world, along with a number of Dubai’s highly-regarded rising stars. Among them are Dubai-based Afghani feathweight Hasibullah Ahmadi, who is unbeaten in 10 fights.

The star-studded cards, which will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV, kick-off on on Saturday (February 6) with Edinburgh hero Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, while Ireland’sEuropean Games bronze medallist Sean McComb faces Gavin Gwynne from Merthyr Tydfil, the boxing stronghold in Wales, for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

The action continues on Friday (March 12) as Tyrone McKenna meets undefeated Zhankosh Turarov in a brilliant super-lightweight bout, Lewis Crocker defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay and Gary Cully and Viktor Kotochigov collide for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Lee McGregor will be challenging Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title on February 6. Image Credit: Supplied photo

The trio of fantastic bills culminates on Saturday, April 3, and features two Filipino superstars - four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes and highly-rated Albert Pagara who will return to the ring against opponents to be announced.

Ahmed Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “We’re delighted to be working with Round 10 Boxing Club and MTK Global to bring these three sensational events to Dubai.

“The events are taking place, thanks to the superb work from the Dubai Government and the Dubai Sports Council, with their proactive approach to safety measures and protocols making them a shining example of how things should be done on the international stage.

“Their tremendous dedication has seen Dubai become one of the global leaders in this department, and these events will follow all of the essential safety measures to ensure it is as safe as possible,” he added.

“Each card will feature some of the very best fighters in the world, along with a number of Dubai’s highly-rated up and coming stars, so we can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve worked in this region for many years to bring boxing here, and now I feel like it is really coming together. I’m looking forward to the future because it is going to be very bright. We want the Middle East to be one of the major powers in boxing. That’s our goal and our plan to help build up grassroots boxing in the region.”

MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen said: “With the cancellation of boxing in the UK in January, the team were forced to re-think the upcoming schedule for 2021, and after speaking with Ahmed Seddiqi of D4G Promotions, we came to a fantastic solution by deciding to move three of our next four shows to Dubai.