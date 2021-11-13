NAT 211112 Cricket Gulf News CE001-1636753021233
Afghanistan and West Indies go head to head during the Gulf News Cricket League on 12th November, 2021. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The World Cup fever has spilled into four indoor pitches of UPro in Dubai with 10 teams slugging out to move into the next round of the Gulf News Indoor cricket league.

UAE topped the Group 2 with a clean record, winning all 4 games, while Australia topped Group 1. Australia and Sri Lanka were level on points with three wins and one loss, but Australia had a better net aggregate. In the quarter-finals, Australia take on England, Sri Lanka meet India, UAE face West Indies and South Africa contest with Scotland today.

Parents and children enjoy the kids zone at the Gulf News Cricket League on 12th November, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Right: Team India players celebrate a wicket at the Gulf News Cricket League at United Pro Sports yesterday. All pictures: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Australia and Pakistan go head to head during the Gulf News Cricket League on 12th November, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sri Lanka and England go head to head during the Gulf News Cricket League on 12th November, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News