Dubai: The World Cup fever has spilled into four indoor pitches of UPro in Dubai with 10 teams slugging out to move into the next round of the Gulf News Indoor cricket league.
UAE topped the Group 2 with a clean record, winning all 4 games, while Australia topped Group 1. Australia and Sri Lanka were level on points with three wins and one loss, but Australia had a better net aggregate. In the quarter-finals, Australia take on England, Sri Lanka meet India, UAE face West Indies and South Africa contest with Scotland today.