New Delhi: Sunil Narine says the “door is closed” on his West Indies career after his sparkling Indian Premier League (IPL) form prompted calls for him to come out of international retirement for their home T20 World Cup.

The bowling all-rounder has starred for Kolkata Knight Riders as an opening batsman, with 286 runs including a century and a half-century in the current IPL.

He has taken nine wickets with his mystery spin and stifled opposition run flow with an economy of 7.10 in a high-scoring season.

'Truly flattered and humbled'

West Indies captain Rovman Powell had urged the 35-year-old to make a comeback for the World Cup in June, which the West Indies will co-host with the United States.

“I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Narine wrote on social media.

All the best

“I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.”

Narine announced his international retirement in 2023, four years after he last played a T20 for the West Indies.