Rohit Sharma plays his trademark pull shot. Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a collage of four great batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans whose is the best.

Rohit Sharma responded to the tweet saying that the ICC may have missed someone here. The collage included pictures of West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit responded by tweeting: “Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess.”