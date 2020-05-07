Harbhajan Sing, one of India’s greatest off-spinners, also enjoys penning poems.
He has sent Gulf News a video narrating a heart-warming poem written by Punjabi poet Hakam Bhaktriwala. The translation of this poem to English is below:
Where am I sitting and writing this?
Oh God! You have really tested us.
Al modes of transport have come to a standstill
All of them seem useless now.
Birds are chirping today and breathing pure air
But the whole universe stands contaminated.
Someone who did not have a minute to spare
Today, he is tied down within the four walls of his home,
You blew one whiff & everyone is stunned in such a way
That the whole world seems jobless now.
Man considered himself unconquerable
Even his science seems a failure now.
Not one leaf will move without your will
Once again you’ve proven how powerful you are.
Now its all your decision, only you know who will be benefitted, who stands to lose.
Atheists and believers are all searching for answers
You have announced to the world there is only one Master.