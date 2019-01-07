Virat and Ajinkya Rahane both made contributions at vital moments, but what stood out for me was how a trio of young batsmen put their hand up. It wouldn’t have been easy for Mayank Agarwal to walk straightaway into a Boxing Day Test and showcase his skills. He was fearless and happy to play his natural game. Hanuma Vihari might not have had the runs to show for his efforts, but he was excellent in doing everything that was asked of him, with bat and ball, while Rishabh Pant showed that he is a quick learner by making a sea-change to his attitude from the first Test to the last.