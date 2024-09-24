According to official records, it was the first time in cricket history that three sisters played together on the same team in an international match.

Reflecting on the moment, Rithika, the eldest sibling, said: “It was an insane moment when all three of us entered the field together. We never got the opportunity to play together before. Actually, we started with badminton, and even then, we never played together on the same court or faced each other. Finally, we achieved it at an international tournament, creating history. That in itself is a great moment, and it makes us and our parents very proud.

“When the Asia Cup squad was announced, and all three of us were selected, we went crazy and were so hyped up. At first, we were just part of the squad, but finally, as a trio, we made it to the XI, and that too against Zimbabwe, a Test-playing nation. It’s a huge accomplishment for us, and we will carry this moment with us for the rest of our careers. Now, I hope we can achieve even more together in cricket.”

Difficult days

Rinitha, the middle sibling, emphasised that being part of the UAE team that defeated higher-ranked Zimbabwe made the victory even sweeter, given the challenges they faced over the past year.

The UAE women's team underlined their supremacy in the Twenty20 Capricorn Triangular Series involving hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe. Image Credit: Source: ECB X

“I would like to thank our parents for all their support. Without them, we wouldn’t have achieved this,” she said, explaining the difficulties the trio had encountered. “Last year was one of the toughest years for our family. Our parents were frequently travelling due to my mom’s medical condition. It wasn’t easy for us when they weren’t at home. That’s when we realised the importance of siblings. It has only strengthened our bond.”

Since September last year, their mom has been undergoing chemotherapy, with their father spending most of his time in India taking care for her.

“We’ve had to do everything our parents used to do — managing utilities, school, college, and work. If they were here, we only had to focus on studying, working, and training. Now, in their absence, we’ve had to run errands, pay bills, cook, and take care of household chores. Balancing all of this with training and other commitments has been tough,” Rithika explained.

“Though these tasks seem small, they’ve been exhausting for us. After work, we head to training, come back, cook, do laundry, and get up early for workouts. These challenges have shaped us into stronger, more independent individuals, and that has impacted our sporting careers.”

Gratitude for support

The sisters also expressed gratitude to their coaches, teammates, and the Emirates Cricket Board. Rinitha added, “Special thanks to coaches Ahmed Raza, Subha Venkatraman, and all our teammates. Before the Zimbabwe match, our skipper Esha Oza reminded us it would be the first time we would play together. The support from everyone has been massive.”

The UAE managed to beat Test-playing nation Zimbabwe twice during the tournament. Image Credit: Source: ECB X

From badminton to cricket

Rithika (23), Rinitha (18), and Rishitha (17) initially represented the UAE in badminton, but the Covid-19 pandemic brought significant changes to their lives. Their father, Rajith, who played district cricket in Wayanad, Kerala, began coaching them at home to stay active during the lockdown.

The trio quickly found success, making it to the UAE women’s and Under-19 teams within three years. Rinitha and Rishitha also played in the 2023 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Rishitha, the youngest, shared her excitement: “Both my sisters have expressed the same emotions I’m feeling, and I will never forget this day. It’s been a special journey, and I hope we can go a long way together.”