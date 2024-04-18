Dubai: Some senior Pakistan crickets including former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, were stranded at the Dubai Airport for more than 20 hours due to suspension of flight operations following historic rains in Dubai.
Misbah was travelling to Houston, USA along with Abdul Razzaq, Umar Gulf and Kamran Akmal to attend a ceremony for players.
“We went to meet the our senior cricketers who were stranded in transit at th Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport since April 17. They were en route to USA to participate in a ceremony for senior players. They were scheduled to take off later on Thursday evening,” Pakistan Consul General Hussain Mohammed told Gulf News.
Community help
He said =that he went to the airport with his team to help passengers who were stranded at Terminal 1. “We gave them food, medicines and other essential and helped them rebook their flights,” he added. He said that the community members who are affected due to stormy rains and are in need can approach the consulate for assistance.