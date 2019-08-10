Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina in action during Indian Premier League 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Amsterdam: Veteran batsman Suresh Raina will not be available for most part of India’s upcoming domestic season after undergoing a knee surgery here on Friday. Raina is set to miss at least four to six weeks of action.

“Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery,” the BCCI said in a tweet. The 32-year-old southpaw last played for India in a One-Day International against England in 2018.