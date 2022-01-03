India won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers - but will be without captain Virat Kohli for the vital match.
KL Rahul stepped in for Kohli, with the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series and looking for a first ever Test series win in South Africa. Rahul is the 34th player to captain India in Test cricket.
After winning the toss, Rahul said Kohli is out due to a back spasm and Hanuma Vihari comes into the playing XI.
“Virat has an upper-back spasm, the physios are on him and hopefully he’ll be back for the third Test,” he said. “It is every Indian player’s dream to captain his country. I am really honoured and looking forward to this challenge.
“We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we’ll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match.”