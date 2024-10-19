Bengaluru: India’s Sarfaraz Khan slammed his first Test century as the hosts pared back their yawning deficit against New Zealand on day four of the rain-hit opening Test on Saturday.

India were 344-3 when rain stopped play towards the end of the morning session and lunch was called early in Bengaluru.

The hosts trail by 12 runs after conceding a lead of 356 in the first innings.

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (ANI): India's Sarfaraz Khan play a shot during Day 3 of the first test match against New Zealand, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo) Image Credit: BCCI-X

Sarfaraz, on 125, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 53, were batting in an unbroken stand of 113 after India began the day on 231-3.

Sarfaraz, a middle-order batter playing his fourth Test, began the day on 70 and tackled the New Zealand pace bowlers with late cuts and chops behind the wicket.

He then punched a boundary off the back foot through cover off Tim Southee to raise his ton as he roared and ran, earning a hug from Pant and a standing ovation from fans and teammates.

Pant, who came to bat after resting on day three with a knee injury, raised his fifty with a boundary.

It was the same knee he hurt in a serious car crash in December 2022 that forced him out of action for more than a year.

India's Sarfaraz Khan (L) celebrates with his teammate Rishabh Pant after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 19, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- Image Credit: AFP

India were bowled out for 46 in the first innings, their lowest total at home.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra put the tourists ahead with 134, steering them to 402 all out.

Sarfaraz and Virat Kohli led India’s fightback in an attacking stand of 136 before Glenn Phillips struck on Friday’s last ball to get Kohli caught behind for 70.