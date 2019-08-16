Australian Tom Moody and Mike Hesson of New Zealand were also in the frame as the CAC conducted interviews in Mumbai on Friday.

Dev said: “We had a marking system and all three of us were unanimous in our decision with mark that these were the results. Shastri’s term will be until 2021. We didn’t take any inputs from skipper Virat Kohli, if we did that then we would have to take the inputs from the entire Indian team.”