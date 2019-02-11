Akram, who was earlier associated with Islamabad United and then with Multan Sultans, said he feels at home with Karachi. “I feel I am at home and I am here to stay because I live in Karachi. Moreover, Karachi is the biggest city and apart from being the biggest city it is also the pulse. What I love about Karachians is their passion and they have the professionalism. So on behalf of the team and the coach, I assure that we will fight till the last ball.” Salman Iqbal, CEO of ARY network, is the owner of the team.