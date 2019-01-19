Pakistan chased the target of 213 runs through a fine 56 runs from opener Sameer Saqib. Sameer added 46 runs for the first wicket with Ali Hassan (27) and added another 71 runs for the third wicket with his captain Umer Eman (36). Australia were bowled out for 212 in 47.5 overs despite opener Ryley Smith’s 95 off 125 balls with seven fours and two sixes.