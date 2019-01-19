Dubai: Pakistan Under-16 team registered an exciting 3-2 series win over Australia in the Under-16 cricket series held at the ICC Academy here.
In the fifth and final 50-over-a-side match on Friday, Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets.
Pakistan chased the target of 213 runs through a fine 56 runs from opener Sameer Saqib. Sameer added 46 runs for the first wicket with Ali Hassan (27) and added another 71 runs for the third wicket with his captain Umer Eman (36). Australia were bowled out for 212 in 47.5 overs despite opener Ryley Smith’s 95 off 125 balls with seven fours and two sixes.
Ahmad Khan picked two wickets to finish the series with a tally of 13 wickets. The two sides will play in a one-off Twenty20 match on Sunday.