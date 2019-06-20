They are still trying to salvage their campaign as they languish 9th in the standings

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmad, centre, and teammates leave at the end of India's innings during their World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester, on June 16, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Southampton: The Pakistan team under captain Sarfaraz Ahmad have failed to live up to their country's expectations and there will be a "robust review" of their performance in the last three years, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Pakistan are still trying to salvage their World Cup campaign as they languish ninth in the 10-team standings with one win from five matches.

They are still smarting from Sunday's heavy defeat by arch-rivals India.

The PCB is expecting the team to stage a comeback in the tournament but they would need something extraordinary to finish the group stage in the top four and make the semi-finals.

"The BoG had a discussion on the Pakistan cricket team's recent performance across all formats," the PCB said in a statement after a Board of Governors meeting in Lahore.

"The members agreed the team's performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation, but expressed faith, support and confidence in the side, and hoped they will ... bounce back strongly and finish on a high.