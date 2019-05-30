He has asked for more time to rest before gearing up for the remaining matches

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir Image Credit: AFP

London: Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir might not feature in Pakistan's opening clash in World Cup against West Indies due to poor fitness.

Geo News reported that Amir is not completely fit and has informed coach Mickey Arthur about it. He has asked for more time to rest before gearing up for the remaining matches in the tournament.

The report also claimed that the team management has decided to not let him play on Friday against Windies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The 27-year-old has been facing fitness issues ever since he arrived in England. He didn't feature in the three ODIs against England due to a viral infection.

However, he was included in the team in place of Faheem Ashraf despite his poor performance in the last fifteen ODIs where he picked just five wickets.