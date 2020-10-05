Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shubman Gill has caught the eye of many fans around the world with his impressive performance during the IPL 2020 in the UAE.
But there is one fan that stands out, she is Sara Tendulkar, the 21-year-old daughter of Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.
Sara, who is a graduate in medicine from the prestigious University College of London (UCL), is rumoured to be romantically linked with Gill, who is one of the rapidly emerging youngsters on the Indian cricketing scene.
During one of his many outstanding efforts in the field, 21-year-old Gill was captured by Sara on her camera, which she posted on her IG story with heart GIFs.
This is not the first time she has taken to social media to express her admiration for the dashing former Under-19 India star. Needless to say, Sara’s instagram story for Shubman had sparked their dating rumours in India where ever move that a celebrity makes is closely followed.
The post has gone viral on social media and adding to the allround charm of the Indian Premier League, the world’s most popular T20 cricket tournament.