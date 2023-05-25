Elusive title

Bangalore made it to the final in the second edition of the IPL in 2009 and lost to Deccan Chargers. Since then Royal Challengers have entered playoffs many times, including a few finals, but still the maiden title is eluding them. Bangalore fans have been waiting patiently for 16 long years, but only end up on a disappointing note hoping things would change next year.

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the key players for Lucknow Super Giants this season. Image Credit: AFP

One of the reasons for Royal Challengers’ failure is they depend heavily on a few individuals to help them cross the line each time. This trend is happening for almost all the years and it might help them during the league phase, but in the knockout the pressure is so much on these individuals that it’s not enough to win matches.

Big blow

“With just two or three players performing, you cannot win the IPL title. It has been the case with Royal Challengers Bangalore. They depend on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in batting and Mohammed Shami for bowling. You need a team that has everyone performing,” former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas told Gulf News recently.

Similarly, Lucknow have made two playoffs but not able to go further, even to the final. They are depending on a couple of individuals to steer them to victory. Most of the case it was Nicholas Pooran and on odd occasions it was Marcus Stoinis. The absence of KL Rahul should have dealt a big blow as the team looked a bit rudderless after the opener left midway through injury.

Kyle Meyers was giving Lucknow swift starts but had to make way for Quinton de Kock in the latter stages of the tournament. Image Credit: AFP

Bowling issues

Bowling is certainly the weaklink of Lucknow. Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been among the wickets, but he alone cannot make the difference. Medium-pacer Yash Thakur and Afghanistan left-arm pacer Naveen-ul-Haq also provided impressive performances in fits and starts but none bore the impact that would take them to victory.

Dropping in-form Kyle Mayers for the experienced Quinton de Kock towards the latter stages of the league has also backfired for Lucknow Super Giants. The West Indian had a few half-centuries and was giving brisk starts, while de Kock scored a 70 in his first match this season and after that he could not recreate the magic that he has done many times in the past during his IPL career.

Taking blame

Stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya took the blame upon himself for being the cause of the loss against his previous team Mumbai Indians.

"We were in a really good position. Everything started when I played that shot... that was not on, and I completely take all the blame. The wicket was the same. We just had to bat better, just take that responsibility. But we didn't do it after that break [the first time-out]," Krunal Pandya.