Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals, who finished as wooden-spooners in IPL 2020, named Sanju Samson as their captain for the 14th edition of IPL this year. This was one of the key announcements on the penultimate day of all the eight franchises finalising their list of retention and release of players.
In an otherwise startling decision, Royals have released last season's captain Steve Smith alongwith seven other players for the 2021 season. Thursday is the deadline for announcing the retention list of the players as the Mini Auction will take place in February.
