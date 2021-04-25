Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance put everything else into the shade in the Chennai Super Kings’ 69-run defeat of table-toppers Royal Challenger Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast.

A 62-run blitz of 28 balls was followed by a spell of 3-13, and in between, a direct hit accounted for the run out of Dan Christian. That was the dominant performance of Jadeja —CSK’s man with the Midas touch.

All this would not have happened if Christian hadn’t dropped Jadeja in the 15th over before he scored. Even at the start of Over 19, RCB were in control at 154/4, having negated the excellent started provided by Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50).

But Harshal Patel, the man who brought RCB back into the match, conceded 37 runs in the final over. And 36 of them were scored by Jadeja, who lashed five sixes and a four.

RCB were never in the match, although Devdutt Padikkal (34) threatened briefly before RCB plunged to their first loss in five games.

Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings appealing for the wicket of Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore walks. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings fielding. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jadeja blitz gives CSK a formidable total

Ravindra Jadeja was dropped at 0, and the Royal Challengers paid dearly for the lapse. The Chennai Super Kings allrounder lashed 36 runs from the final over (including five sixes) from Harshal Patel to take his team to 191/4, which could be a winning total. Jadeja finished at 62 not out from 28 balls.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast.

Electing to bat first, CSK got off to a strong start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33 off 25 balls) and Faf du Plessis (50 off 41), adding 74 in 9 overs. After Gaikwad’s exit, RCB reeled CSK in through a double strike from Patel.

And the last over at 154/4, RCB seemed to be in control. Until the Jadeja blitzkrieg. That could well have taken the match away from RCB.

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings hitting a over boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dan Christian of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowing. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings hitting a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings hitting a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings hits over the top for six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Captain of Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll with an unbeaten streak in the first four games of the Indian Premier League 2021. Virat Kohli’s side never had it so good. It makes them formidable, but the lurking feeling is that a stumble may send them reeling. That makes today’s encounter with the Chennai Super Kings more significant.

Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast.

If there’s any side capable of derailing Bangalore, it’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai. For CSK’s credentials are very good. Their three wins in a row have come after a loss in the first game. Which means the team is high on confidence.

That confidence stems from their bowling backed by some solid batting, led by the consistent Faf du Plessis. Pacers Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have been impressive upfront and spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have been wicket-takers.

Bangalore too have a fine batting line-up where No. 3 is the lone weak spot. Kohli’s tactics would be to undermine the CSK batting. For the first time in years, RCB has the bowling strength to do it.