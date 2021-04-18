Dhawan's masterly 92 takes Delhi Capitals home
Kolkata: Shikhar Dhawan (92 off 49 balls) masterminded a brilliant run-chase by Delhi Capitals as they overhauled a steep target of 196 by Punjab Kings to win a high-scoring thriller by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium today.
If the wisdom of the Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's decision to field first was in question, the Delhi batsmen vindicated it by taking advantage of the heavy dew to maintain a run-rate of around 10 throughout their chase. Dhawan toyed with the rival bowling during his innings, which contained 13 fours and two sixes, while Prithvi Shaw was also a party to giving their team an explosive start with a 32 off 17 balls.
The win helped the Capitals return to winning ways as they now have two wins out of three, while Punjab (two losses in three) will be left worrying about their Achilles heel of defending totals once again.
Relive the match as it happened ...
Half time report: Mayank, Rahul power Punjab Kings to 195 for four
Kolkata: Mayank Agarwal celebrated his return to form with a hurricane 69 (61 deliveries, seven fours & two sixes) and together with old friend and captain KL Rahul (61 off 51 balls), steered Punjab Kings to a steep total of 195 for four against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.
Sent into bat, the Agarwal-Rahul combination ran up a 122-run stand for the opening wicket, before the former was ultimately snapped up by newcomer Lakman Meriwala. Chris Gayle failed to fire today, but Deepak Hooda's cameo of 22 of 13 balls propped them up to an extremely healthy total.
The batting conditions are near-perfect, but Delhi Capitals will need a powerful start to make a match of it. An interesting chase seems to be on the cards.
Delhi, Punjab look to get back to winning ways
Kolkata: Delhi Capitals, one of the title-contenders in this year’s IPL, and Punjab Kings will want to return to winning ways after their unexpected losses in the respective last games in the evening game of the day in Mumbai.
The livelier wickets at the Wankhede Stadium had been producing some interesting contests which has offered something to play for the quick bowlers of all sides. If the Rajasthan Royals left-armers tested the powerful Delhi batting line-up the other day, Chennai’s Deepak Chahar almost singlehandedly brought Punjab to their knees in the previous match.
Delhi now have the choice of both their South African pace aces – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – with but they can ill afford to drop youngster Avesh Khan who had been impressive in the previous matches. Their ploy to play a batsman less against Royals betrayed a sense of complacency and with senior pro Ajinkya Rahane not looking confident enough, it would be interesting to see if Steve Smith gets his first game.
Meanwhile, it may be time for Punjab to rejig the opening combination as Mayank Agarwal has not been among the runs, which makes them overtly reliant on their captain KL Rahul and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle to lend spine to the innings.
read more
- IPL 2021 Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs — as it happened
- IPL 2021: RCB look for third straight win v KKR, as Punjab must reform for Delhi
- IPL 2021: What has happened to basic cricket intelligence?
- IPL 2021: MS Dhoni is the heartbeat of CSK, says coach Fleming
- IPL 2021: KL Rahul wants Punjab Kings to play 'fearless cricket' despite batting collapse in powerplay
- IPL 2021: Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad