Royal Challengers Bangalore notch third win with a clinical display over Kolkata Knight Riders
The Royal Challengers Bangalore overcame early setbacks to post 204/4, which turned out to be a winning total against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night (April 18). They remain unbeaten after three matches.
Opting to bat first, RCB were off to a nightmarish start, losing skipper Virat Kohli and young Rajat Patidar in the second over. But Glenn Maxwell (78 off 49 balls) and AB De Villiers (76 off 34) took the match away from KKR.
Maxwell strung together a stand of 86 (55 balls) with Devdutt Padikkal (25 off 28) before a rollicking 53-run (37 balls) partnership with De Villiers.
KKR tried to make a game out of it, but the steady fall of wickets undermined their chase. Several batsmen got good starts but couldn’t build partnerships to hurt RCB, who are atop with the leaderboard with six points.
