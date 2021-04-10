IPL DHONI AND RISHABH PANT
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant Image Credit: IPL
Kolkata: It will be an interesting clash of generations when rival captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, go out to toss for the Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals game in IPL 2021 today.

Dhoni, the talismanic Chennai captain who led them to three IPL crowns and had been a mentor of sorts for Pant in the Indian camp, will now be up against his protege in a potentially absorbing clash at the neutral venue of Wankhede Stadium. ''I have learnt a lot of things from him (Dhoni) and hoefully, will try and use it against him,'' Pant said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

The two sides come into this IPL with two different agenda. While Chennai will be looking to set the record straight after a nightmarish campaign in the UAE last year, Delhi will be eyeing to do one better and grab their first crown after a runners-up finish last time.

Delhi Capitals chase down big total to start campaign in style

Kolkata: A fabulous 138-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw saw Delhi Capitals make light of a steep target of 189 to beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their first IPL game in Mumbai today.

Set a challenging target, Dhawan (85 off 54 balls) and Shaw (72 off 38) took advantage of a good batting strip - with no Chennai bowler being able to make an impression on them.

Rishabh Pant had the last laugh against his mentor M.S.Dhoni, in his first match as captain, when he hit the winning runs to remain unbeaten on 15.





Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Chennai Super Kings rake up a challenging 188 for seven

Kolkata: A breezy 51-run stand for the seventh wicket between Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings to 188 for seven wickets against Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL.

The yellow shirts, who were seven for two wickets at one stage, staged the recovery act with old faithful Suresh Raina - who scored a hurricane 54 off 36 balls - and a new No.3 Moeen Ali who contributed with an extremely useful 36.

M.S.Dhoni, who came in at number seven, disappointed legion of his fans agains when he went for a mighty heave across the line to Avesh Khan to be bowled for no score.

Delhi, despite boasting of a number of matchwinners in their ranks, now have a job on their hands.









Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings play a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals before the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI