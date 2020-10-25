Stokes, Samson make short work of Mumbai big total
The Rajasthan Royals’ class players showed their calibre today as they chased down Mumbai Indians’ mammoth total of 195 on Sunday. Ben Stokes’ century (107 runs in 60 balls) and his unbroken third-wicket stand of 152 with Sanju Samson (53 in 31) helped bring down the high-flying Mumbai.
Earlier electing to bat in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai overcame a mid-innings wobble as Hardik Pandya struck seven stunning sixes in his 21-ball 60 to catapult his side to 195/5 in 20 overs. The target looked beyond Rajasthan, given their recent woes. But Stokes found his touch and timing, and Samson’s initial restraint helped build his innings. The result was a win with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. The victory keeps alive Rajasthan’s slim chance of making the last four.
Relive the matchas it happened...
