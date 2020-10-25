Ben Stokes (left) and Sanju Samson
Ben Stokes (left) and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals are seen in the middle during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Stokes, Samson make short work of Mumbai big total

The Rajasthan Royals’ class players showed their calibre today as they chased down Mumbai Indians’ mammoth total of 195 on Sunday. Ben Stokes’ century (107 runs in 60 balls) and his unbroken third-wicket stand of 152 with Sanju Samson (53 in 31) helped bring down the high-flying Mumbai.

Earlier electing to bat in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai overcame a mid-innings wobble as Hardik Pandya struck seven stunning sixes in his 21-ball 60 to catapult his side to 195/5 in 20 overs. The target looked beyond Rajasthan, given their recent woes. But Stokes found his touch and timing, and Samson’s initial restraint helped build his innings. The result was a win with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. The victory keeps alive Rajasthan’s slim chance of making the last four.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the matchas it happened...



Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





James Pattinson of Mumbai Indians
James Pattinson of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal (centre) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Ankit Singh Rajpoot of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Steve Smith
Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals with Kieron Pollard, skipper of Mumbai Indians, during toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










Also read