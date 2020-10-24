Kings XI Punjab escape to a thrilling 12-run win to stay in race
Dubai: Kings XI Punjab snatched a miraculous 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring thriller and stayed alive in the race for play-offs in IPL in Dubai.
After restricting Kings XI to a paltry total of 126 for five with some tight bowling, Sunrisers looked to be cruising at one stage when they were 56 for one. When Manish Pandey fell cheaply (15) with the score at 100 for four wickets after 16.1 overs, the match still looked very much in their grasp till Vijay Shankar’s wicket threw open the floodgates for the Likes of Chris Jordan and young Arshdeep Singh.
Jordan (4-0-17-3) and Arshdeep (3.5-0-23-3) help their nerves to produce those two magical final overs to close out the match and give their team a fourth win on the trot.
Being sent into bat earlier, none of the Kings XI batsman could convert their 20s into big scores and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Swing bowler Sandeep Sharma, who reached 100 IPL wickets this evening, took two for 29, Jason Holder had 2/27 while Rashid Khan was at his brilliant best with figures of 4-0-14-2. His wrong un, which foxed the in-form KL Rahul, was simply a beauty. Nicholas Pooran topscored for Kings XI with an unbeaten 32 while Rahul fell earlier for 27.
