Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders
Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals, Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chakravarthy stifles Delhi chase after the heroics of Narine and Rana

The Kolkata Knight Riders played their best match of IPL 2020 as they coasted to a 59-run win over the Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5-20) turned in a devastating spell after Sunil Narine (64 runs off 32 balls) and Nitish Rana (81 off 52) blazed away to help Kolkata score 194/6 in 20 overs.

Electing to bowl, Delhi had the match in their clasp as paceman Anrich Nortje claimed two early wickets, and at 42/3 the familiar visions of a Kolkata collapse loomed large. But Narine and Rana revived them with a 115-run partnership from 59 balls.

Delhi’s chase never got off the ground with Ajinkya Rahane falling in the first ball of the innings. Pat Cummins struck twice in the powerplay and Delhi never recovered despite the efforts of Shreyas Iyer (47 off 38) and Rishabh Pant (27 off 33). Chakravarthy neutralised Delhi’s search for quick runs with quick wickets as Kolkata cemented their fourth position on the points table.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...









Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shreyas Iyer,
Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders appeals successfully for the wicket Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals players
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer
Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. S Image Credit: portzpics for BCCI









Also read