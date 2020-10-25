Chennai Super Kings redeem pride with big win
Dubai: Young Ruturaj Gaekwad finally got going with a fluent, unbeaten 65 off 51 deliveries as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings redeemed some pride by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Dubai this afternoon.
Sitting at the bottom of the table, the yellow shirts rung in a few changes and it paid off. After restricting the powerful RCB batting line-up for 145 for six wickets, Chennai were determined not to let the momentum of their chase slacken for a while. A 67-run stand between Gaekwad and Ambati Rayudu (39) set it up for Chennai with eight balls to spare.
Earlier, an enterprising 82-run stand between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 145 for six wickets. Kohli was dismissed at 50 off 43 balls while De Villiers fell for 39 – both failing to clear the long boundary on a wicket where strokeplay turned out to be a challenging task.
Relive the match as it happened…
