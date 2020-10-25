MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chennai Super Kings redeem pride with big win

Dubai: Young Ruturaj Gaekwad finally got going with a fluent, unbeaten 65 off 51 deliveries as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings redeemed some pride by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Dubai this afternoon.

Sitting at the bottom of the table, the yellow shirts rung in a few changes and it paid off. After restricting the powerful RCB batting line-up for 145 for six wickets, Chennai were determined not to let the momentum of their chase slacken for a while. A 67-run stand between Gaekwad and Ambati Rayudu (39) set it up for Chennai with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, an enterprising 82-run stand between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped RCB reach 145 for six wickets. Kohli was dismissed at 50 off 43 balls while De Villiers fell for 39 – both failing to clear the long boundary on a wicket where strokeplay turned out to be a challenging task.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Chris Morris
Chris Morris (centre) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings.

Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Sam Curran
Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore are seen in the middle during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Imran Tahir
Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings bowls duringthe match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner of the Chennai Super Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Monu Singh
Monu Singh of the Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) seen with RCB captain Virat Kohli
CSK captain MS Dhoni (left) seen with RCB captain Virat Kohli during the toss, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






