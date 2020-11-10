Sharma set up five-wicket win for Mumbai
The Mumbai Indians are the champions of IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals proved no match for the Mumbai batsmen who chased down 156 with ease to win their fifth IPL title. Captain Rohit Sharma (68 runs off 50 balls)) fired the chase in the final in Dubai with three good partnerships. A 45-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock was followed by a similar stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who sacrificed his wicket after a mix-up. Ishan Kishan (33 not out) too joined the run feast adding 47 with Sharma, as the win came at the cost of five wickets.
Earlier, Delhi got off to the worst possible start, losing Marcus Stoinis to the first ball of the match. A double strike from Trent Boult (3-30) had Delhi on the mat at 22/3. But skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stitched together a 96-run third-wicket stand that pulled Delhi out of the woods and gave them a fighting total of 156/7. But the Mumbai batsmen were quick off the blocks, never allowing Delhi’s formidable attack to get their teeth in. And the final turned into a one-sided affair, shorn of excitement.
Relive the match as it happened…
HALF TIME REPORT: Iyer, Pant give Delhi a fighting total
Skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 runs off 50 balls) led from the front to steer Delhi Capitals to a fighting total of 156/7 in 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai tonight. That score had looked distant at 22/3 when Delhi were reeling after a twin-strike from Trent Boult. But Iyer and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stitched together a 96-run third-wicket stand that pulled Delhi out of the woods and put them in a position of strength.
The target is well within the grasp of Mumbai, given their formidable batting. But a couple of wickets in the powerplay could change the complexion of the game, especially since Delhi boast of an excellent bowling attack. An exciting chase awaits.
