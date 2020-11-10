Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians celebrate the victory. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sharma set up five-wicket win for Mumbai

The Mumbai Indians are the champions of IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals proved no match for the Mumbai batsmen who chased down 156 with ease to win their fifth IPL title. Captain Rohit Sharma (68 runs off 50 balls)) fired the chase in the final in Dubai with three good partnerships. A 45-run opening stand with Quinton de Kock was followed by a similar stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who sacrificed his wicket after a mix-up. Ishan Kishan (33 not out) too joined the run feast adding 47 with Sharma, as the win came at the cost of five wickets.

Earlier, Delhi got off to the worst possible start, losing Marcus Stoinis to the first ball of the match. A double strike from Trent Boult (3-30) had Delhi on the mat at 22/3. But skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stitched together a 96-run third-wicket stand that pulled Delhi out of the woods and gave them a fighting total of 156/7. But the Mumbai batsmen were quick off the blocks, never allowing Delhi’s formidable attack to get their teeth in. And the final turned into a one-sided affair, shorn of excitement.

Watch: Cricket fans in Dubai converge for the final

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians hits over the top for a 6. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals runs out Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Malayalam superstar actor Mohanlal (centre) and other guests are seen at the royal box during the final. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is seen with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at the stadium during the final. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCC

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals Co-owner Paarth Jindal and his wife Anushree cheer thier team during the final. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals (centre) and teammates celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Praveen Dube of Delhi Capitals dives to take the catch of Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

HALF TIME REPORT: Iyer, Pant give Delhi a fighting total

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 runs off 50 balls) led from the front to steer Delhi Capitals to a fighting total of 156/7 in 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai tonight. That score had looked distant at 22/3 when Delhi were reeling after a twin-strike from Trent Boult. But Iyer and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38) stitched together a 96-run third-wicket stand that pulled Delhi out of the woods and put them in a position of strength.

The target is well within the grasp of Mumbai, given their formidable batting. But a couple of wickets in the powerplay could change the complexion of the game, especially since Delhi boast of an excellent bowling attack. An exciting chase awaits.

Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals officials cheer their players during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals is clean bowled by Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls during the final. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

