Rishabh Pant, flanked by England players Sam Billings (left) and Tom Curran after reporting at their team hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Image Credit: Delhi Capitals

Kolkata: The Delhi Capitals management are looking to address their captaincy conundrum for the 2021 season as their players have started to assemble in their Mumbai hotel on Monday. Shreyas Iyer, who had turned out to be an inspirational leader despite his young age in the last three seasons, has been effectively ruled out of the 2021 season after an unfortunate shoulder injury in the first ODI against England which would require a surgery.

Rishabh Pant, India’s man of the moment who had been their vice-captain, is believed to be the frontrunner to stand in for Iyer - though no official comment has been forthcoming from the team management. There is apparently a school of thought which wants to tread on the subject carefully as the 23-year-old Pant has no prior experience of captaincy and feel that he should not be burdened with captaincy - which can be quite a demanding job in the pressure cooker atmosphere of the league.

There are three former IPL captains in their ranks this season in Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane (both Rajasthan Royals) and Ravi Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab).

Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals head coach, arrives at the team hotel in Mumbai. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Meanwhile, Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has joined his boys on Monday and will start his quarantine. “Staying safe, on my way to join @delhicapitals and get things started for #IPL2021. Can’t wait,” wrote the former Australia captain on his twitter handle before boarding the flight.

Capitals had finished runners-up during the last edition and a lot of credit was accorded to the way Ponting had inspired his team through the season in the UAE. After his IPL 2020 assignment that ended in November last year, the former Australian captain flew to Australia and assisted Justin Langer with the Australian team during India’s visit.