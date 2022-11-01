Toss update:

Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bat first on a weary wicket that has been already used by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the first of the double-header at Gabba. Both teams have retained their teams that played in the earlier matches.

England: Jos Buttler (captain, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

England aim to bring their campaign back on track

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: England are one of the favourites to win the title but thanks to one bad session and then the rain interruptions, the defending 50-over world champions are in precarious situation as they take on table-toppers New Zealand in the Group 1 clash in Brisbane on Tuesday.

In a clash of last ODI World Cup final, where New Zealand lost a thrilling final in the Super Over, New Zealand must be eager to avenge the loss and end England’s hopes in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. England, who were just five runs behind when the rain stopped play and Ireland were declared winners on Duckworth Lewis Method also saw their next match against Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Even against New Zealand there was a rain threat, which has stayed away to give Jos Buttler’s team some hope and the change of fortunes might well work in England’s favour. On paper, England have probably the best team in the Super 12, loaded with all-rounders, power-hitters, spinners and tearaway pacers. The balanced England team are in a must-win situation against New Zealand, who could be a tricky rivals.

New Zealand were clinical in their wins against Australia and Sri Lanka, but the Black Caps batting wears a weak look as only two batters have shone on both games, while the rest are not in the best of the touches. It might be difficult against a menacing England attack.