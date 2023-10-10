Dubai: Shubman Gill’s untimely illness has been a cause for worry for both the Indian team and the fans alike and it only got worse when he didn’t travel with the team to Delhi on Monday for the World Cup clash against Afghanistan, to be played on Wednesday.

The reason given by the Indian board was that he is under observation. “Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on October 9. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” according to a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

Precautionary measure

However, Gill, who was suffering from dengue fever, was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Sunday after his platelet count dropped, the same day when Team India were battling Australia.

“Shubman Gill was on drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However, his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. Once the count again goes above 100,000, he would be discharged,” a BCCI source told PTI.

However, the good news is that the 24-year-old opener has been discharged from the hospital and should be on the mend now. Gill returned to the team hotel where he will continue to be monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team, the news agency added.

It is still unclear when the opener will join the team as his presence is invaluable to the team’s cause in the important match against Pakistan to be held in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Gill's absence felt

Gill’s absence was greatly felt during the six-wicket win against Australia particularly when the top order collapsed cheaply. His cool and composed stay was missed against Australia when his replacement, Ishan Kishan, slashed at a wide delivery to be out off the first ball he faced, opening the doors for Australia to get a couple more early wickets to put India on the mat. Gill, even in his worst form, would avoid playing such an absurd shot. From three wickets down for two runs, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul battled hard to give India a winning start.

With both Pakistan and India having one wins each from one match, it is important to continue the momentum and wins against top contenders are crucial in booking a slot in the semifinals.