Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader.

On Sunday, Kohli and cricketer KL Rahul's icy partnership helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium to kickstart their world cup campaign with a win.

Reacting to the duo's batting partnership, Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post on her stories, which she captioned with a blue-heart emoticon.

Chasing a target of 200 runs for victory, Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer got out for ducks, leaving India reeling at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Kohli (85 runs) and Rahul (97* not out) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.