Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader.
On Sunday, Kohli and cricketer KL Rahul's icy partnership helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium to kickstart their world cup campaign with a win.
Reacting to the duo's batting partnership, Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post on her stories, which she captioned with a blue-heart emoticon.
Chasing a target of 200 runs for victory, Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer got out for ducks, leaving India reeling at 2/3. Then a 165-run stand between Kohli (85 runs) and Rahul (97* not out) helped India secure a six-wicket win. Josh Hazlewood (3/38) was the best bowler for Australia.