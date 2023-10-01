1 of 6
Following the success of films at the box office in August and September, here's a glimpse at what moviegoers can anticipate in October. Let's take a peek at the upcoming Hindi theatrical and OTT releases.
MISSION RANIGANJ: 'Mission Raniganj' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, will be released on October 6th. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.
THANK YOU FOR COMING: 'Thank You For Coming' is directed by Karan Boolani. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill and Dolly Singh. It also has Anil Kapoor in a cameo and is directed by Karan Boolani.
TEJAS: 'Tejas’, revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. It will be released on October 20 this year.
GANPATH: A HERO IS BORN: ‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born ’ marks the collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.
DONO: ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of both Rajveer and Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. The film will be released in theatres on October 5.
