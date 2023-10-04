Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with DP World and International Cricket Council (ICC) for the new Beyond Boundaries initiative. The initiative will ensure 50 repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world with each one kitted out with essential equipment.

Ahead of the 2023 ICC 50-Over Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from October 5 to November 19, the first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai. The first container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, to name a few.

Each of the containers will include 250 bespoke kits: each made up of a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads. Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.

Speaking during the first container launch, Tendulkar said: “I am extremely happy to partner with DP World to go beyond boundaries and help make cricket possible globally. Like most young cricketers, I grew up playing for my local club and I understand the importance of quality cricketing equipment and kits. Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation’s cricket. It’s heartening to see DP World’s commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world.

Safe space

“These cricket containers will provide budding cricketers a place to rest and pad up. More importantly, this can be a great step towards ensuring a safe space for girls, as the containers can be used as changing rooms. I am happy to be a part of this initiative and look forward to witnessing its impact in supporting the next generation of cricketers across India and beyond.”

The first container design was brought to life by local artist Sadhna Prasad and pays homage to the Master Blaster himself, with the first 10 containers being inspired by Tendulkar’s legacy.

Over the next five years, DP World will continue to leverage its interconnected global network across 75 countries and six continents to distribute the remaining 49 containers at strategic locations around the world; including another two during this year’s tournament.